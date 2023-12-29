Swiped cars in downtown Papillion spark concerns over traffic along Washington St.

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Scott Nedved is known as The Papillion Taco Guy, and gets a good amount of business at his new brick and mortar location near the corner of Washington and 1st St. downtown.

He may be new to the block, but he’s certainly up to speed on an old issue.

“Just in under six months I’ve seen it happen twice where a car just parked right along the side has gotten knicked, hit side swiped taken a mirror off something like that that.” Nedved said.

Many business owners have expressed concern over cars getting swiped either by speeding drivers or those trying to parallel park.

City of Papillion data shows about 30,000-40,000 cars take Washington St. daily. It’s known as 84th St., outside of the stretch from Giles Rd. to Hwy 370.

“The downtown stretch is the only part from Platteview Rd. to Center St. that has street parking right on 84th St.” Trent Albers, city of Papillion said.

The city has made modifications to the downtown stretch to make it safer for drivers by installing speed boxes that provide a digital read out of speed as cars drive by, improved signage, sightlines and a signalized crosswalk at Washington and 2nd. St.

Albers said ultimately, keeping the corridor safe is a two way street.

“Obey the speed limit, don’t drive distracted, slow down, pay attention” He said.

It’s everyone’s hope drivers work together with the city to keep the downtown area safe, Nedved said it’s good for business

“We’re relying on people to support our livelihood, we don’t want people to not feel safe.” Nedved said.

City officials understand so many drivers across the Omaha metro rely on Washington/84th St. to get from point A to B. They want to remind drivers about the importance of slowing down in the corridor to prevent further accidents.