The Dignity Closet marks one year of serving Bellevue families in need as summer heat hits

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dignity Closet, a nonprofit in Bellevue, is celebrating its one year anniversary of providing essential items to families in need.

The organization focuses on family essentials including hygiene items, clothing, books, and toys for children. Over the past year, the nonprofit expanded to include food items in response to SNAP benefit changes and summer vacation, when children no longer have access to school meals.

Amanda Kuehmichel, founder and executive director of The Dignity Closet, said the summer months drive specific needs for the families the organization serves.

"I stay out of politics, that's just not the place that I like to go, but it's like I wish that the people in office would step foot through these doors and see what happens and the people that their decisions affect," Kuehmichel said.

Food was not part of the original mission, but Kuehmichel said she felt compelled to act.

"On my watch I didn't want one of my kids from one of my families going hungry," Kuehmichel said.

And the nonprofit's success has really ramped up in recent months. Kuemichel says about 4500 pieces of clothing – all donated since April – were displayed on Monday for a community event. On that day neighbors could come in without an appointment to shop toys, shoes, clothes, and more.

Max Williams, KMTV

As for it's usual essential items, the organization says that one of the biggest takeaways so far is that flexibilty is key to best serve neighbors. Since starting, The Dignity Closet has shifted to a 15-points-per-month system that families can use to prioritize items they need. For example, If a big family needs an extra large bottle of laundry detergent, they can opt for that and a smaller container of body wash.

Max Williams, KMTV

Additionally, Kuehmichel is open to serving families that live outside of Bellevue. One of her clients, who drives an hour to get help, only stops in every other month, and gets double the usual supplies.

The organization also emphasizes involving young people in its work, including Kuehmichel's daughter Aleah and local high school students.

Max Williams, KMTV

"My biggest goal in some of this is that we if we don't teach the younger generation to give back there won't be nonprofits in 30 years," Kuehmichel said.

"I love seeing the kids when they come in seeing them happy leaving with a toy that they found on the shelves or looking in the snack drawers and seeing their favorite snack," Aleah Kuehmichel said.

The Dignity Closet says the goal entering its second year is to maintain stability and keep essential items stocked for families in need. With only about 5 people regularly devoting time and a handful of usual volunteers, the staff is much smaller than some other local nonprofits. Kuehmichel says fundraising has been one of the biggest challenges for a nonprofit in its infancy.

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