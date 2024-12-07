The story behind the herd of alpacas, small general store off South 36th Street

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Dan and Ashley run a small general right of south 36th street in Bellevue. Almost everything the couple sells is homemade.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Houses, apartments, alpacas?

On South 36th Street, a couple blocks from highway 370, you can find a farm with more than just a herd of alpacas.

What first started as just four alpacas on Dan and Ashley Nye’s farm turned into small general store that now open for all neighbors.

“People were stopping by so often and wanted toes our animals because it is such unique quirks place that we wanted another way to stop by and say hello that was super obvious so the cart was born,” Ashley said.

Dan built the small cart himself out of wood he cut in his sawmill, then he started making more products to sell, like wine corks then small cutting boards. Ashley joined in, making jams, spices and other products from what she grew in her garden to sell to the community.

“We wanted it to be all local stuff that was grown here and made here and things that were done without hands because it's our community,” Ashley said.

The couple says they love doing projects together, so creating something to share with others just made sense.

And their most popular items, Dan’s squirrel tables, and Ashley’s lavender syrup.

“We love, it’s so nice to see people coming out and enjoying and getting to have a break from normal city life,” she said.

The couple said their next project learning to spin their alpaca’s wool to add something new.

The general store relies on the honor system and is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to dusk.

The final touch on the cart, the "pac snack" dispense for visitors to feed the alpacas a treat so if you visit… you may want to bring some quarters