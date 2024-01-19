Third graders form bond through sign language at Karen Western Elementary 'It’s awesome to see.'

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — On the surface, it’s just a game of heads up seven up, but look closer and you'll see kids forming a bond.

Ms. Madison Schuetz’s third grade class at Karen Western Elementary School teaches sign language once a week, a mix of kids who are deaf and hearing impaired and others who aren’t make up her class, and it helps everyone learn more about each other.

Third grader Maylie Carmona grew close to her classmate Blakely.

“She usually helps people when they’re down,” Maylie said. “She plays with people a lot, she's just a kind little girl.”

Blakely Miller said through an interpreter that she loves the class because it gives her independence.

“Our morning meetings, i love it!” She said. “I do not need Miss Brittany. She's my interpreter, I can communicate with my friends.”

Karen Western has deaf and hard of hearing students from across the metro, Ms. Schuetz is happy to provide something that leaves an impact on her students no matter their abilities.

“Their communication styles, their social skills are just booming and it’s awesome to see.” she said. “I’m not even using my voice and they’re just like this is so cool!