Town and Country sees 30% jump in pet surrenders amid housing challenges

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Town and Country Animal Rescue has experienced a 30% increase in pet surrenders over the last year. One of the biggest reasons for the increase is neighbors losing their homes or being displaced.



Town and Country Animal Rescue reports 30% increase in pet surrenders over the last year.

The organization's pet food pantry saw a 40% jump in usage as families struggle to care for pets amid economic challenges.

Rescue is preparing to break ground on new facility.



Town and Country Animal Rescue has experienced a 30% increase in pet surrenders over the last year.

"Literally daily the majority of our phone calls are people telling us they need to rehome their pets," Diana Briggs said.

Briggs is the operations director at Town and Country Animal Rescue.

One of the biggest reasons for the increase is neighbors losing their homes or being displaced into housing that doesn't allow pets, Briggs said.

The problem is affecting shelters across the metro area.

"We are all at our capacity we, we are all doing the best that we can," Briggs said.

To keep the rescue sustainable during this influx, Town and Country has transferred its small animal surrender services to Hops and Co Small Animal Rescue, allowing them to focus on the growing needs of dogs and cats.

Pet surrenders weren't the only increase the organization saw. The pet food pantry also experienced a 40% jump in the last year.

To keep up with growing need, Development Director Angela Heim says the rescue is preparing to break ground on a new building.

"We hope with a new facility we would be able to bring in a spay, neuter program onsite to help tackle some of the issues we are seeing everyday in our communities, kind of prevent the longterm over population of pets," Heim said.

The rescue operates with 90% volunteers, and Heim says they need more help to keep up with the increase in surrenders.

People needing to surrender small animals can directly contact Hops and Co.

