Trail upgrades coming to two city parks in Bellevue

The city of Bellevue approved a project to upgrade trails at two city parks, neighbors are just as eager to see the changes.

Twin Ridge II Park sits just east of the Twin Ridge neighborhood North of Harlan Dr. in Bellevue, it’s where Jacqueline Olivas who lives nearby has many childhood memories.

“We've always come here as a family,” Olivas said. “We come here and walk the dogs when it’s a nice day, so yeah we love it.

While she says the park is well taken care of by neighbors, signs of age still show. She notices cracks on the trail, and so has the city of Bellevue.

At their last city council meeting, Bellevue awarded Earnest Construction Group with the project of upgrading two city trails, the Twin Ridge II Trail along with another at College Heights Park across town.

Bellevue’s Public Works director David Goedeken said the current asphalt trails are aging and pose safety risks.

“They’ve been in there for 20 some years and they just had some deterioration so they were unsafe,” Goedeken said. “Trip hazards, that type of thing.”

The plan is to upgrade both to concrete trails. Jacqueline hopes the changes will make the park even more accommodating for everyone who uses it.

“It would be a good improvement,” Olivas said. “I think that’s a good idea.”

The total price tag for all this work is about $350,000. The city expects the work to start sometime this spring.