Two children struck by vehicles while crossing streets in Papillion, La Vista

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two children were struck by vehicles Wednesday morning while crossing streets near schools in Papillion, prompting parents to call for increased safety measures.

Kyndra Bendickson received a phone call at work when her son's school informed her he had been hit by a car while crossing the street near Giles and Edgewood.

"I really thought they were calling to tell me he forgot something or you know that something had happened, but no they said your kid is with emergency medical staff and we need a parent right here," Bendickson said.

Her son's injuries were minor — the car only clipped his foot while he was in the crosswalk running out of the way. However, Bendickson said the driver left the scene after the accident.

She said that her son followed proper pedestrian safety protocols and believes drivers need to take more responsibility.

"I think everybody needs to slow down, take their time, and be careful, it's scary, kids should be able to walk four blocks to school safely," Bendickson said.

Minutes earlier, another incident occurred near 72nd and Centennial, where a boy riding his scooter in the crosswalk was struck by an SUV.

Craig Arps witnessed the second crash while on his way to work and immediately responded to help.

"I was just watching him cross the intersection and he had almost made it," Arps said.

Arps jumped out of his car to check on the boy and called 911.

Papillion police said these accidents are unusual for the area. The intersections aren't typically dangerous for pedestrians, and officers do patrol the area because of nearby schools.

However, parents remain concerned about the safety of children walking to school.

"There have been other instances just like this so I think it's becoming an issue," Arps said.

Arps suggested that more transportation options for students could prevent them from crossing busy intersections.

Bendickson is now working to organize volunteers to act as crossing guards in the mornings to prevent similar incidents.

"I would just really like people to be neighbors, and to take care of our kids," Bendickson said.

