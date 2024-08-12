Two people injured, one in critical condition, following a crash involving a school bus

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – A crash at a busy intersection involving Bellevue school bus left two people injured, one in critical condition Monday morning.



The driver of the car sustained minor injuries, while the passenger is in critical condition

National Safety Council says with school starting, right now is important to practice safe driving and bus safety

The incident and cause of the crash is currently under investigation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two people are injured after a head on bus crash with a school bus in Bellevue

The crash happened near the intersection of Galvin and Harvell around 8 a.m.

Officials say there were no students on the bus during the time of the crash. The 17-year-old driver of the car the 15-year-old passenger were both transported to a hospital with injuries. The driver is believed to only have minor injuries, while the passenger is in critical condition.

The bus driver sustained no injuries during the crash.

Eric Koeppe, president of National Safety Council Nebraska Chapters says with school starting and the roads being busier in the mornings, this is an important time to practice safe driving.

"We just have to attention especially at our commuter times that there’s going to be more cars, buses and traffic on the roads,” Koeppe said. “Everybody needs to give everybody a little break, a chance, let someone in if they need to get in. It's just good to pay attention to what is going on around us."

Drivers should also be aware of more buses driving around and stopping to pick up kids, so it is important to stay a distance away and use bus safety.

"Buses have signals on them for a reason. You know if it's flashing yellow we should anticipate that the bus is going to stop and have kids. If it is red we are required to stop,” Keoppe said. "Give plenty of distance from the front and behind and until those lights turn off stay where you are don't move."

Koeppe also said drivers should pay attention to kids crossing the streets in the mornings and afternoons as school starts.

I spoke with Bellevue public schools and they said they are working with Bellevue police and the incident is being investigated.