Union Omaha prepares to play championship game for player injured in home explosion

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Mechack Jérôme, a defender for Union Omaha was critically injured during a home explosions two weeks ago. Now the team is preparing to play the championship game this weekend with Jérôme and his family in mind.



Mechack Jérôme was injured during a Bellevue home explosion Oct. 31

The team has played two games without him there and now preparing for their championship game

Dominic Casciato, head coach said it's been an emotional couple of weeks for the team

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been two weeks since this duplex exploded leaving a family of three in critical condition. One of people injured was player on the Union Omaha soccer team. KMTV learned he has gone through multiple surgeries. We spoke with the team, and they say they are playing their championship game with him and his family in mind.

Mechack Jérôme, a defender for Union Omaha, his wife Sandra and a close relative were all critically injured in the explosion.

"I went over to see him the following day and realized how serious the situation was and I had to relay that information to the team. Everyone was shaken up by it and very emotional. It was a tough couple of days,” Dominic Casciato, Union Omaha head coach said.

Casciato said he has driven to Lincoln almost every day since the explosion to visit Jérôme and he said slowly he’s been getting better.

"He's certainly turned a corner this week,” Casciato said. “I was able to have a conversation with him and some of the other assistant coaches last night so some positive signs but still a very serious condition that he is in.”

The team has played two games since Jérôme has been in the hospital, something that has been difficult. Now the team is coming up on their championship game Sunday and Alexis Boulos, general manager said the team is focused on doing their best for Jérôme.

"Obviously this is a difficult time but everyone from the front office to the players is winning this for him. These are opportunities for us to show our love and support and to win these moments for Mechack,” Boulos said.

Casciato said Jérôme’s goal is to be able to come and support his team during their championship game this weekend.

"He's just a wonderful guy. Mechack has been through a lot in his life on and off the field but he always put his team first,” he said.

Union Omaha did set up a gofundme for the Jérôme family as they continue to recover from the explosion.

