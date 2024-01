PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this week the Town and Country Humane Society lost water to some of their buildings thanks to frozen pipes in the extreme cold.

Since they've put a call out for help, they've seen an influx of donations. They've also received around $8,000 in monetary donations between Facebook and PayPal.

Donations are still being accepted and can be brought to the animal shelter. Water donations can be dropped off at the Papillion Animal Hospital.