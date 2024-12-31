US homelessness hits record high, affordable housing in Sarpy County becomes bigger concern

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – The US homelessness population increased more than 18% in 2024 due to lack of affordable housing. Local organizations are working to bring back more affordable options in Sarpy County.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The United States homeless population increased more than 18% in 2024 as affordable housing continues to an be issue, even in Sarpy County.

"I’m concerned about what our stability will look like moving forward,” neighbor “Jess” said

KMTV interviewed Jess back in October.

She was worried because she learned federal assistance that helped her pay her rent was running out.

Now in December, that day has come.

“I haven't been able to find a way to be able to keep the housing that I have so Imade the decision to start moving out of our place,” she said.

Jess isn't her real name, KMTV called her that to protect her identity. She's an abuse survivor.

And after persevering through so much, she’s leaving her home in Sarpy County without a new place to land.

She's not alone. 18% more Americans are homeless as 2024 ends.

“I know that a lot of people who don't have to worry about this sort of thing or who aren't affected by it don't understand how bad it is or how close to home it is,” she said.

In Sarpy County, Federal Rental Assistance that began during COVID is running out and with a lack of affordable housing options, more people are on the edge of falling into evictions. Currently the county is averaging 13 evictions each week.

“They aren't building new homes in that range and the cost of the new homes coming online really aren't affordable when you think about families that make between 15 to 25 dollars an hour,” said Ken Mar, Sarpy and Cass County area director at Habitat for Humanity.

Mar is one of the people trying to fight the trend and get more people a place to call home.

“We have 10 homes going up in May of 2025. Its ten of the totals of 30 homes over the next 10 years we are going to build of affordable homes,” Mar said.

With just days left in her current apartment, Jess said she's ready to leave the county in search of a new home.

“I am getting out as soon as possible, and I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward from here,” Jess said.

She just doesn't know where that will be.

