Volunteers and Students at Bellevue University offer free tax prep

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue University has teamed up with the Omaha EITC Coalition to provide the service for those making $70,000 or less a year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Maria Pineto is an exchange student from Colombia, she’s been on Bellevue University’s campus for two years and has already experienced having to pay for tax prep.

“I filed taxes last year, and did have to pay like $200,” Pineto said.

This year she’s trying something different, taking advantage of free tax prep through the university and the Omaha EITC Coalition.

“Going to a commercial preparer can be extremely expensive for a lot of families who are already struggling to make their day-to-day expenses,” Ginny Powell Asst. director Omaha EITC Coalition said.

According to NBC News, on average, the cost of filing a return rose to $248 last year, up from $213 in 2021.

Students in the in the university’s College of Business and volunteers with the coalition are providing this service, they all have to keep up with changing rules

“Everything gets updated every year,” Heidi Deden, professor college of business, Bellevue University said. “The tax brackets change a little bit, tax rates change,”

The hard work they say is worth it, removing the cost while also giving tax filers peace of mind

“A lot of people are extremely nervous about taxes, are uncertain, afraid of messing something up and getting in trouble.” Powell said. “That’s part of why we’re here to give that knowledge so that people can be a little more empowered about their finances.”

The Omaha EITC is holding free tax prep every Saturday from now through April 6 at the university and other locations across the Omaha metro. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 211 or going to the Omaha EITC Coalition's website.

