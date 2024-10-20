Voters rally with Walz just weeks away from election

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) –Voters gathered together at the Walz rally as it gets closer to the elections. Some voters came out to hear what he had to say about women's rights, others say they came out to show support.



Voters gather in Papillion for the Walz Rally

Some voters came out to hear what he had to say about women's rights

Voters say the Blue Dot has played a tole in bringing people together

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lines started forming around 1 p.m. as people waited for the gates to open for the Tim Walz rally in Omaha.

Riley Kirkpatrick, who is from Papillion, said she came to the rally to hear what Walz had to say about women’s rights and was looking forward to being with others who agreed with her.

"Going into this election, the biggest thing for me is women’s rights to their own bodies so abortions so I really want to see people views on that and what time Walz has to say about that," Kirkpatrick said.

Meg Hawks said she came out just to show her support for Walz and she said the Blue Dot has played a big role in bringing people together during this rally.

"The way that it has increased our awareness of how important we are to this country and to the state of Nebraska and that we do have a role to play in this election,” Hawks said.

The day last to register is Friday, October 25.

