'We didn't know': Daycare employee charged with child sexual assault was on staff, parents unaware

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – Parents told KMTV they were unware John Key, the daycare employee charged with child sexual assault, was taking care of their children.



John Key made first appearance in court.

Parents tell KMTV they didn't know he was on staff.

Key is due in court Aug. 18.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to police, 61-year-old John Key assaulted a child fourteen years or younger on July 14 at a daycare that state records show is owned by his wife, Theresa.

Parents who have children who attended the daycare told KMTV the news is hard to process.

KMTV is not revealing this mom's identity because her child is enrolled at the daycare.

"It's better to be paranoid; this happens way too much, more than it should, and it's always someone close to your kids."

She and others told me she was unaware Key was an employee.

"We were under the impression it was Theresa's daycare; we never saw John there. We didn't know he was there more than he was supposed to be."

KMTV called Theresa Key today to learn more about what happened, but she didn't take our call.

A search of local court records shows Key was arrested last month in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, for a weapons charge. Parents here were never told. "It all feels scary, because that is something we should have known about."

KMTV reached out to DHHS to learn if this is against state daycare regulations, but was told that the state doesn't require providers to notify parents. Notification of parents with regard to employees charged with a crime is not addressed in the regulations at all.

Now, since the daycare is closed, these parents have had to rearrange their schedules to make sure their kids are cared for. As for Key, he is due back in court on Aug. 18.