"We have a lot of outside interest wanting to move here": The City of Ashland becomes a new destination

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A city growing in people and businesses. Ashland sits right in between Omaha and Lincoln and people from both cities are coming to the town and discovering the new things it has to offer.

Ashland’s growth really picked up in the last couple years and now the city is seeing an influx of new business move in as more stores are finding that this little town has a lot to offer for small business.

Ashley Welch, owner of Salt Creek Mercantile in Old Town says she was nervous at first but soon after opening…her store began to thrive in Ashland.

"It’s brought in a lot of tourists from Omaha and Lincoln. It’s just helped the town a little bit and since then it has started to grow," Welch said.

"It does really well actually. I was a little nervous at first because when I first opened there were a lot of places in town that were vacant or for rent,” Welch said. “Ashland hadn't quiet experience its little growth boom quiet yet."

But since she’s been there, she has seen the town transform.

As people learn about the town the more they want to invest in it.

Phil Ruhlman is the owner of the newest restaurant in town, Ruhlman's Steakhouse, says he fell in love with Ashland when he moved here so he wanted to add to the community.

"I thought this town deserved a really nice sit-down restaurant, so I decided to open it," Ruhlman said.

And places like this not only brings visitors to the town, but provides employment opportunism for those looking to stay.

"We wanted to add great jobs that pay really well, with good engagement from employees so they joined something they can be a part of for a really long time," Ruhlman said.

But these two business owners aren't the only ones that see the potential Ashland has.

Bill Krejci, zoning administrator says it's been busy couple of years for the town.

"We have a lot of outside interest wanting to move here, inject their capital and invest in the city of Ashland," Krejci said.

Some other businesses are already under construction, like a micro-brewery with pickle ball court and the newly renovated golf course, Quarry Oaks. Once named the best public golf course in Nebraska, Quarry Oaks closed in 2021, to undergo a remodel to both the club house and golf course and now the upscale course is reopening soon but with some new intentions, to become an event center for the region.

"Being right on interstate 80 with 40 thousand cars a day we expect that traffic to continue and grow year after year,” said Joe Sutter, general manager of Quarry Oaks. “We are going to become a major player in the meeting and event space. Really a show piece for Nebraska an event center people will utilize throughout the state."

And this growth has kept the city busy looking into the future, making sure Ashland can keep up with the demand.

The city is setting up a new comprehensive plan, a roadmap of the next ten years for this town, what neighbors and tourists want to see come to the city as it continues to expand.

"Ashland is in a perfect position to show a lot of people what Ashland is capable of when they really have never stopped here before," Rulhman said.

New businesses are continuing the pop up especially here in Old Town and houses are going up as this community continues to become a popular spot.

