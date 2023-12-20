'We just want our community back,' Second attempt to oust school board member underway in Plattsmouth

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Plattsmouth High School made headlines after a school board member tried to remove dozens of books from the school’s library, now there’s a new attempt to recall the school board member behind the effort.

Last spring, the district removed 52 books from the shelves of the school’s library, district school board member Terri Cunningham-Swanson spearheaded the move citing content deemed inappropriate for children.

It spurred protests from some students and families.

“We believe in the first amendment and the free speech and the rights of not only us but also of the students and as taxpayers and voters we have to stick up for the students because they don’t have those rights themselves.” Sarah Slattery, treasurer Committee to recall Terri Cunningham-Swanson said.

Those against Swanson have been trying to remove her from the board through a recall election. Ballots have been sent out to Plattsmouth voters, part of the second attempt to remove Swanson.

Slattery said for her, the issue goes beyond books.

“We just want our community back,” She said. “We worked for years to come together and love each other and work for the best and this is just tearing us apart and we’re tired of it.”

Swanson could not be reached for comment about the meeting. Her website, "Vote Terri" outlines her platform which focuses on parent’s rights and traditional education. It also states she’s against Critical Race Theory.

Ballots are due back January 9.