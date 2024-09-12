'We need to do our best to preserve it for future generations': repair work begins on Bellevue Log Cabin

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue Log Cabin is getting repaired for the third time since 1995 and all repairs have been done by the same man, Butch Bouvier



The log cabin was built in 1835, it is the oldest residential building in Nebraska

Butch Bouvier and Sterling Fitcher are working to repair the log cabin in hopes to keep it around for as long as possible

Bourvier has returned to this cabin multiple times to help with the repairs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

79-year-old Butch Bouvier has a passion for restoring and repairing historical log cabins.

One of his projects is the Bellevue Log Cabin. Built in 1835, the building, has needed repairs over the years and Bouvier has made sure it got done.

"A lot of memories," Bouvier said.

But now he’s training in someone else to take over future repairs to keep the log cabin as close to the original condition as possible.

"Sterling's the future of this stuff," Bouvier said.

Sterling Fichter is learning under Bouvier, to continue these projects once he can’t anymore, in hopes on keeping places like these around.

"There never going to be brand new again, that wood is going to continue to rot so we need to do our best to preserve it for future generations,” Fichter said. “That’s the noble cause at hand is making sure we can do our job to preserve it, and I think that’s what I enjoy about it and that’s what is important."

Faith Morrison, executive director of the Sarpy County Historical Museum agrees.

"Anybody young or old or any age can come here and have the mini experience of what these early people that came into this area and settled had," Morrison said.

Bouvier is confident Fichter will do a good job continuing his work but for now, the two are working together to make sure this cabin can stick around as long as possible.

“He learns very quickly and he’s very good too and he’s very talented,” Bouvier said. “This is a nice sideline for him, and he enjoys it and we enjoy each other. We are a lot of fun together."

Once the repairs are done, the historical museum will continue holding events and tours at the cabin.