'We need tourism big time in Nebraska,' Bellevue neighbors react to new waterpark

A $60 million water park will come to Bellevue.



The city council approved the project Tuesday night. It's set to be completed by June 2026. Residents shared their opinion on how it could help the city and state.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday night, the city of Bellevue gave the go ahead to build a new water park in town. The $60 million dollar development is set to be placed northwest of the interchange of Highways 75 and 34. It’s modeled after a similar water park in the Dallas, Texas area.

One resident agreed with the decision to build the water park, saying it'll go a long way toward attracting people to Nebraska.

“We need tourism big time in Nebraska,” Ronnie Serrano said. “Everything’s pretty much going straight to either Iowa or down to Missouri, Kansas City, or Des Moines.

Mayor Rusty hike said he is confident the park will bring people in

“It'll attract a lot of people I think, not only from the metro from 200 miles around or so.” Hike said. “It should do really well.”

Hike also listed the ways in which the park would attract locals, with a discounted rate for Bellevue residents.

Funding the water park won’t be an issue, according to Hike.

“Usage tax will pay for the project and actually shows a profit so we’re not counting on something else or taxpayer dollars paying for it.” He said.

Hike said the new water park should be open by June 2026.

