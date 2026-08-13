'We want to apologize': OPPD finds multiple issues with Springfield power infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) — One week after Springfield neighbors described how frequent power dips were disrupting their daily lives, OPPD has completed an area-wide inspection and identified the likely causes.

The utility says it found outdated equipment, trees growing into power lines, and animals as the primary culprits behind the ongoing issues.

Jodi Baker, a spokesperson for OPPD, said:

"First we want to apologize to the customers in Springfield who have been dealing with these issues, we know it's inconvenient and it can be disruptive."

OPPD says it plans to work over the next few months to upgrade lines, trim branches, and install wildlife guards.

Springfield resident Clem Jameson said the timeline seems reasonable.

"Well I assume they're prioritizing the big issues they can fix now and some things take time, I understand that," Jameson said.

OPPD also addressed online accusations suggesting a nearby Google facility may be contributing to the power problems. When asked whether the facility could be ruled out as a factor, Baker said:

"Yes, based on what we found, that is not a factor."

The utility says crews will attempt to contact residents if they need to access private yards during repairs. Progress on the work can be tracked at OPPD.com.

Glenn Trembley, owner of Springfield Artworks, was among those who spoke out about the impact of the outages last week.

"It's my life's dream to work with glass and if I can't get power what good is it?" Trembley said.

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