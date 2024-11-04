What to know about electioneering in Nebraska

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Nebraska is one of 21 states that prohibits political clothing, information and material advertising for or against any candidate, ballot issue or political party within 200 feet of a polling places or drop boxes.



Each state has different rules when it comes to what you can wear or bring to polling places.

Election officials say it’s best to leave items showing support for any candidate at home on election day.

Voters in Nebraska have mixed opinions on these regulations.

"I understand about not having any political signs placed by people around the polling areas but I wouldn't have a problem with an individual person wearing anything," voter Kara Lee said.

“I think if polls were to be branded a certain way that could lead to a dangerous territory where you might feel pressured to vote one way or the other,” Zakariah Hemminghaus said.

Voters could be asked to remove or turn their clothes inside out or even asked to leave if these regulations aren’t followed.

On election day, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

