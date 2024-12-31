What to know before celebrating New Year's with fireworks in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Each city in Sarpy County has different times for when fireworks can be discharged on New Year's Eve.



Bellevue and Papillion allow discharge until 12:30 a.m.

Gretna and Spring allow discharge until midnight

Sarpy County allows fireworks to be set off until 1 a.m. Jan. 1

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



Dec. 31 is a busy day for firework sales as neighbors look forward to the new year but Sarpy County does have some rules for neighbors setting off pyrotechnics.

For Papillion and Bellevue neighbors, fireworks can be discharged until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

In Gretna and Springfield, fireworks can't be lit after 12a.m. and La Vista doesn't allow fireworks to be set off during the holiday.

Vince Bellino, manager of Bellino Fireworks said neighbors will see a different display of fireworks during the new year compared to other holidays due to the weather.

“The items purchased is a little different than the Fourth of July so during New Years we typically see consumers buying one or two bigger items where they light one fuse,” Bellino said.

For neighbors outside city limits in Sarpy County, fireworks can be lit until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

County officials also want to remind neighbors to call the non-emergency line for noise complaints about fireworks at 402-593-4111.