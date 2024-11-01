'When I came out it was like a movie scene' : Explosion in Bellevue leaves three in critical condition

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – A Duplex explosion in Bellevue left three in critical condition. Neighbors cleaned up debris off street Friday morning and spoke about what they saw.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors say they walked out to a horrific scene after one side of a duplex exploded Thursday night leaving multiple people in critical condition.

Neighbors cleaned up debris out of their yards and on packed up her house while officials continue to investigate the explosion.

Investigators suspect a gas leak caused this explosion in Bellevue late Thursday.

" I was just shocked like what the hell just happened, and the fireman came in shouting like you got to get out you got to get out, said Achsah Hyche, who lives on the other side of the duplex.

She was watching a movie with her son when it happened.

"The next thing you know it had to be bout 10:30, 10:45 and there was a big loud boom and I’m like what is going and my son just bolted out the door and he's like mom get out the house," Hyche said.

Outside, Injured neighbors scrambled to get to safety.

"When I came out it was like a movie scene,” she said. “Clothes melting off people’s bodies, flesh, wounds, the neighbor’s daughter was just screaming. It was crazy.”

Firefighters said three victims were standing outside when the explosion happened. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Friday morning, neighbors shared stories about what they saw and heard while cleaning up debris and shattered glass on the sidewalk and street.

“My windows rattled and my walls, it was loud, it was loud,” said neighbor Marsha Urban.

Hyche watched from the sidewalk as firefighters, then mud workers inspected her home.

For now, she must find a temporary place to stay.

"All I can do is push forward," she said.

Officials said the State Fire Marshal is investigating the explosion.

