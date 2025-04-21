Women in agriculture sees growth as representation hits one third

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Although she isn't the traditional farmer, Stefani Yost, co owner of Barn Girls Farms, is part of the changing face of agriculture, new data shows that women now account for one-third of producers.



New data shows women account for one third of producers.

In Nebraska there has been 7% increase since 2017.

Stefani Yost runs a micro greens green house in the back of her store, Barn Girls Farms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stefani Yost never thought she would be back in agriculture after she moved off her family farm.

"It's interesting how things come full circle even though it wasn't the intention,” Yost said.

Yost and her husband Gunner started growing micro greens, edible seedlings of vegetables and herbs, in their home. Soon, their passion developed into Barn Girls Farms, a store full of homemade products with a greenhouse in the back where the produce is grown.

“It has to be harvested, cut down, and then we start again. It's a constant job, but it's satisfying to see what we are making,” she said.

Although she's not a traditional farmer, Yost is part of the changing face of agriculture.

New data shows that women now account for one-third of farmers, and producers.

According to the USDA female farmers generate over $222 billion in agricultural sales, with most concentrated in livestock operations with smaller animals, specialty crops, and greenhouse productions, like Yost.

“It’s empowering to be able to talk with other people, tell them what we are doing,” she said.

In Nebraska, there has been a 7% increase in women joining the field since 2017

Women have always been a part of the industry, but this is a big milestone, according to Jessica Groskopf with Nebraska Women in Agriculture.

“The agriculture industry in Nebraska is the largest in the state and it accounts for one in four jobs in the state. So we know women play an important role not only as farmers and ranchers but in agribusinesses as a whole,” Groskopf said.

Groskopf said she's happy to see women getting the recognition, and Yost agrees.

As Barn Girls Farms and the greenhouse continue to grow into a larger production, she said she’s happy to see the number of women in the industry growing with it.