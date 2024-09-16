Work begins on new townhouse and apartment complex in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – Sagebrook, the new 15-acre development in La Vista, will have over 180 apartment units and 86 rental townhouses



The $55 million complex will have 180 apartment units and 86 rental townhouses

The new development is located near 96th and Giles

The entire complex is expected to be completed by the summer 2026

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The newest housing development project in La Vista is breaking ground.

The15-acre development will bring 180 apartments units to the city but also 84 new townhomes, that are only available to rent. A complex that, Mayor Douglas Kindig said, is something the city doesn't have and will offer neighbors something new.

"This is going to be a development that a new family can move into or someone my age that is getting ready maybe to downsize and I don't want to do all the yard work and taking care of my property,” Kindig said.

Josh Vickery, director of Omaha development for Hubbell, the realty company working on the project, said Baby Boomers downsizing was something the company thought about when planning this development.

“A lot of communities are having issues for empty nesters being able to move out their house and transition and stay in the community,” Vickery said. “They have these big homes and they don't want all that space but they want to stay in the community."

Kindig said this type of development was needed in La Vista.

"The city of La Vista is landlocked so we don’t have unlimited ground, but we still want people to come here so for density reasons this fits perfect for this section of ground," Kindig said.

Hubbell Realty has done similar projects in Iowa but this the company's first time bringing these developments to the Omaha area.

"I think there is no doubt in our minds that this will be a great project, and it will fill up very quickly," Vickery said.

Along with the townhomes and apartments… the $55 million project will also have a pool, fitness center, dog park and garages.

The townhomes are expected to be finished in fall of 2025 and the whole development is expected to finish by summer 2026.

