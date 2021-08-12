Pitch Black: The One Security Solutions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A metro area man says safety has always been a priority to him. So he's building a business with safety in mind.

As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports, the owner of The One Security Solutions says his security company is different from the rest.

Tony Cannon Jr. knew early on he wanted the security business to be his business.

After working for other security services, he started his own company, The One Security Solutions, because he wanted to do things — differently.

"We are the next-generation security. We're going to strive every day to make sure we have 100% customer satisfaction," Tony explained. "What makes us unique is I have my wife on board. I have my mother on board, my father on board."

That family feeling extends to his customers.

"I like to pay more attention to detail...what the customer needs, what their expectancy is, (something) a lot of bigger companies overlook and kind of don't focus on," he added.

His services include securing businesses like construction sites and hotels and providing security for events such as church services and weddings.

"We specialize in building custom packages...our motto here is, 'There's not a job too small,'" Tony shared.

That means he can also help safeguard your home.

"We do home security. We install security alarms systems, cameras," he said.

Tony has a staff of five with more on standby for big projects.

Most of his employees have some form of previous security experience.

"A lot of our staff is retired military, retired corrections or former security officers like me, so we have a unique strategic plan on how we hire," Tony said.

All his employees are trained directly by the C.E.O.

"I am the boss, so when I send you out on a job...guess who's going to be there with you," he said. "I always tell my employees, 'I will never send you somewhere where I haven't been myself or I'm not willing to go with you.'"

In the last six years, Tony has worked hard to expand his business. Besides security, his company offers roadside assistance to drivers who lock their keys in their car or may just need a jump start.

Tony is proud of how far this startup has come.

"We are licensed, bonded and insured. We have a five-star rating on Google and local platforms, and we have an A+ business rating with the Better Business Bureau," he said proudly.

His goal now is to get new clients.

"Just slowly gain and maintain our customers and build on those relationships and continue to grow and continue to service and render service to my community," Tony said.

Meanwhile, he wants to keep his current customers happy and secure.

"Just being able to be there to keep everybody safe is what drives me every day," he said.

"The sky is the limit at this point right now," he added.

The One Security Solutions also offers a variety of classes, including a concealed handgun carry permit class and several gun safety classes. To see all the services Tony and his staff offer, go to the company's website.

Tony's company is one of the businesses that advanced to the final round of the Midlands African Chamber's Pitch Black small business competition. The winner will receive a $10,000 prize.

Tony says that if his company wins he will use the money to help purchase his own office space.

If you'd like to watch the final round of the Pitch Black competition in person, it will be held on August 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Omaha.

For a ticket to the event, go to the Midlands African Chamber's website.

KMTV's Serese Cole will be emceeing the finale.

