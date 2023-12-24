A Christmas event raises donations for kids at local homeless shelters

(KMTV) OMAHA, Neb.



Proceeds go to kids at Open Door Mission and Stephens Center

The concert admission is a donation of money or toys

One performer shares why he helps put this together

Musicians from all over the country are performing in Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kids from Omaha and Lincoln have been busy practicing for the "Estrella de Belen" Christmas event that will take place at Jesus es el Señor, a church near 41st and Q street.

Tonight's performance is about more than music.

The purpose of the event is help those in need at the Stephen Center this year. The cost of admission is a donation of either money or a toy that will all be given to the shelter to help those facing homelessness this Christmas.

For one event coordinator, helping those in our community who are struggling is a mission that hits close to home.

Event coordinator and musician Elmer Tinigaur says, "sometimes I've gone through bad times, I've been alone, no family, and i think a lot of these people are going through the same thing."

This is the 2nd year musicians put on a show with a toy drive at the church. They say music is a universal language and can help people connect and feel heard and seen.

"Despite everything, someone is thinking about you and what you're really worth," Tiniguar added.

Some performers told me they're hoping the support for the drive continues to grow. The event will start at 7pm.