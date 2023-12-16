A holiday tradition: Mexican Consulate teaches kids and leaders about posadas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)



A posada is a traditonal holiday party

This is the Mexican Consulate's first posada

Kids came from Twins DayCare Center

The educational event is to teach kids and leaders about the culture

Video shows the decorated cardboard houses

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of kids circled the room knocking on doors of cardboard houses hoping to be let in.

It's a re-enactment many families do at holiday parties known as a posada. The story is of Mary and Joseph who traveled across Bethlehem in search of lodging. The Consulate of Mexico told 3 News Now reporter Maria Osnaya, this is an educational event for kids and other community leaders.

The Consulate of Mexico hosted the event at its center which typically helps the Latino population with diplomatic services.

Some celebrate posadas at home, but for this one kids sat down for a story time with Mexican historian Maria Arbelaez who told the kids where the tradition comes from.

Hitting piñatas was one of the many events kids got to do. They also received party favors, sang Christmas carols. Plus, each kid got a dollar bill from the money tree.

Representatives from One World, Bellevue University and others showed up to help and learn about the posada.

Arbelaez said "in order to serve the community well, they have to learn what the culture is, and is this is something to celebrate."