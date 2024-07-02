A one of kind food pantry in Omaha offers a variety of culturally appropriate foods to the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cultural food from around the world was available to the community at the All People's Pantry.

Four times a year Hanscom Park United Methodist Church offers a free culturally appropriate food pantry. The food pantry offered foods from over 30 countries. The idea behind the pantry is to offer food to those in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area that may be hard to find in local grocery stores.

Pastor Peter Karanja says today is all about helping the community and keeping families well fed.

“We understand this can be very expensive… and that why its kind of a celebration… and celebrating.. when your having feast…and a feast with a bounty of different types of food… so that’s why we just welcome everybody,” said Karanja.

While today focused on food, for those need medical assistance there was also a free community health clinic.