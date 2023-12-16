Automotive program at Metro Community College gets highest accreditation level

(KMTV) OMAHA, Neb.



Metro Community College teachers say the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence raised their standards.

Students are linked with a dealership.

Seniors are excited to work full-time.

Video shows students using high tech tools.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A national recognition from Automotive Service Excellence heightens job opportunities for students in the automotive training program at at Metro Community College.

Students and staff showed me the tools used to prepare students for full time jobs.

Cars are going more high tech.

And Metro Community College's program is preparing students to fix those vehicles.

The program at MCC received the highest level of accreditation.

That gives students and their parents some assurance the graduates will be ready to enter the workforce.

Student in the program Louis Vega says, "to be part of this program you are linked with a dealer, so that’s what brought me to my dealership was this program gave me everything pretty much."

The instructors here told me knowing how repair electric cars is in high demand.

These were the first round of students who got a feel for the new tech, but program leaders say they're hoping to expand the dealerships students can work in.