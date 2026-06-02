BREAKING: Man shot and killed in South Omaha after stand-off with police

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha police, a man in his 50's is dead after he barricaded himself in a home near 19th and Bancroft. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says that uniformed police officers were called to the home at 8:42 a.m. for a disturbance. Officers reported hearing the racking of a gun before the SWAT team was called in.

According to Schmaderer, the SWAT team attempted to negotiate. The man said he had a long gun that the chief described as a "high capacity rifle." The police say they heard the man say he had "2,300" rounds and told officers to "bring it."

The chief told reporters that the SWAT team used heavy-equipment to break one of the upstairs windows and protect officers as they entered the home. According to police he fired at officers, they returned fire and killed him.

KMTV asked if this was a case of "suicide by cop" and Schmaderer responded that it was hard to say, but that when someone shoots at police they must understand the outcome. He added the man was "determined to go down this way."

There were two other people in the home when police responded. Schmaderer says they were out of the home before police made an attempt to enter.