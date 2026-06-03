OPD Chief Schmaderer: man killed after firing at Omaha SWAT team during eviction standoff in Deer Park

According to OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, an Omaha man was killed after firing at SWAT officers during an eviction standoff

Schmaderer says the man claimed to have a weapon and 2,300 rounds of ammunition

Schmaderer says that no officers or civilians were injured in the standoff.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to Omaha Police Department Chief Todd Schmaderer, someone called 9-1-1 just after 8:30 on Tuesday morning to report a distrubance.

Schmaderer says that when officers arrived, they learned there were attempts to evict a man inside the house.

Schmaderer said that officers became concerned after hearing what they said sounded like a weapon.

"The officers could hear the racking of a gun. They became concerned to take some extra precautions. They arranged to have a warrant served on this location. During that period of time while the warrant was being drafted, our SWAT team was deployed," Chief Schmaderer said.

Schmaderer says the SWAT team was able to get two other people out of the house and then began negotiating with the man.

"The white male made repeated statements that he had a high capacity rifle or long weapon. He repeatedly talked about having 2,300 rounds. He said to our SWAT team on a few occasions to bring it. He was ready to shoot it out with the Omaha Police Department SWAT team," Chief Schmaderer said.

Schmaderer says that officers used heavy equipment to break a window upstairs.

He says that's when the man approached the window and opened fire on officers.

He says members of the SWAT team returned fire, killing the man.

Across the street, neighbor Megan Johnston says she heard the gunshots and immediately moved her family to safety.

"I had both my children awake. By then, I went inside, woke them up, and put them on the backside house, so that way, if something did happen on the front, they were safe," Johnston said.

Chief Schmaderer says no officers or civilians were injured.

Late Tuesday night, we got a statement from Mayor John Ewing.

It say, "As a retired Omaha Police Department deputy chief, I can say from personal experience that officers are always prepared to defend themselves when engaging in a deadly force confrontation. If a suspect is firing at you, an officer has little choice."

Chief Schmaderer tells us that an investigation is underway and we expect to get more information on Wednesday.

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