Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival in South Omaha draws crowds to 24th Street for food, community, and celebration

The Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival has been celebrated on 24th Street for over 100 years

About 150 vendors are participating in this year's festival

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The smell of food fills 24th Street on day one of the Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, which has been celebrated for more than 100 years.

It's drawing returning attendees.

"I like that al pastor tacos, just like a pork kind with like a specific seasoning," Nevayah Zomahoun said.

"I personally like the street corn. That's what I came for," Khyrestain Howard said.

"I like the fruit, which are chamoy and Tajín," Madoyn Morong said.

Rosario Zavaleta says she's been a vendor here since 2012, serving foods from Central America including from El Salvador.

"For my country, the more popular is pupusa," Zavaleta said.

Organizer Marcos Mora says they have about 150 vendors and a waiting list.

"We only have so much space, unfortunately. Otherwise, we'd love to have them all in there," Mora said.

Some studies have shown South Omaha businesses have struggled to recover following federal immigration raids here last year.

This year's event is an opportunity for neighbors to come together.

"Maybe they're going through some struggles right now, but it's a little bit of enjoyment for them," Andy Peña said.

"It's a big deal just to show the unity in the community in general," Sam Kanoski said.

The festival continues through Sunday. On Saturday morning, there will be a parade along 24th Street.

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