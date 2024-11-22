City cleans illegal dumping hotspot but the bigger issue remains

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The city cleaned the illegal dumping hotspot Friday morning, but city council member Ron Hug says the bigger problem still remains.



The illegal dumping site has been a issue for years

Friday the city cleaned the area, cameras and signs were installed

This is just one area in the city that is a frequent dumping spot, now the city is looking for more solutions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

KMTV arrived at 7:45 a.m. this morning as this public works crew arrived to clean up the trash.

This came after days of talking with neighbors and city leaders about the illegal dumping issues in this neighborhood, now they just hope it stays clean.

Days of calls, conversations and reports about this problem site near 21st street and Madison lead to the City of Omaha cleaning up the cul-de-sac Friday morning.

“We got everything we wanted,” neighbor Stephen Bolgar said. “We just need to have good follow up when we see dumping."

By 9 a.m. workers were driving away with a truck full debris and street was cleaned.

Clean-up operations like this aren't new but these signs installed Wednesday, and a camera put up on Thursday are, as the city tries deterring dumpers.

While KMTV was there recording video, city council member Ron Hug arrived to inspect the work.

“I think they did a good job,” Hug said. “I’m hoping the no dumping signs wake people up.”

He told KMTV this isn't the only problem area in South Omaha and led KMTV a few blocks north to this alley near 23rd and Q street, recently cleaned up.

But he was honest about the prospect of fully ending the problem.

“It’s going to be impossible to eliminate these isolated situations,” Hug said. “More so in my district just because of a lot of things. dead end alleys, dead end streets, those types of things that just attract that type of behavior.”

Back on Madison, Bolgar is optimistic.

“This is great win for all of us to see a new camera, no dumping sings,” Bolgar said.

While Hug admits the problem is nearly impossible to eliminate, he hopes the new signs and cameras here help keep it clean.

"I am hoping to see an improvement, i do not want to come back here again but time will tell,” he said.

Bolgar and neighbors ask for better communication in the future.

"We just like to know when things are going to be done, we know it can't be done overnight all the time, but you got it done,” Bolgar said.

Hug said he's still looking for solutions, but he will be talking with the city about adding a third clean up period. He hopes that could help mitigate the illegal dumping problem around the city.