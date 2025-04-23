Day dedicated to volunteer who has spent decades serving Omaha's homeless population

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Maggie Nocita has spent the last 30 years serving the city's homeless population, impacting over 40,000 people. April 23, 2025 has been proclaimed Maggie Nocita Day to honor her work and dedication.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With signs, buttons and decorated cars friends and neighbors waited for Maggie Nocita.

Nocita has been serving the South Omaha community at the Stephen Center for 30 years.

According to the center, she's touched the lives of more than 40,000 peoples in that time.

And to recognize the work she has done, the city has officially proclaimed April 23, 2025, as Maggie Nocita Day.

“This was pretty amazing, pretty unexpected,” Nocita said.

She said was left speechless at the dozens of people who came out to show their support

“It was totally a shock, totally a surprised. We love the homeless and we love what we do here at the Stephen Center,” she said.

The Stephen center said Nocita shows up nearly every day, working with Omaha’s homeless population, showing them kindness and support

"She truly is the spirit of the Stephen Center, and our clients would not be the same, we would not be the same without her 30 plus years of service,” Shannon McNeil said.