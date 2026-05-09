Douglas County deputy shot in leg, suspect killed during warrant arrest in Brown Park

Warrant arrest turns deadly in Brown Park on Friday

A Douglas County deputy was shot in the leg and is recovering at Nebraska Medicine

A suspect, whose name has not been released, was killed in the confrontation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A Douglas County deputy was shot in the leg and a suspect was killed Friday afternoon during a warrant arrest attempt in Brown Park, a neighborhood in South Omaha.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said law enforcement officers were on Washington Street to execute a warrant for a man believed to be armed. When officers attempted to arrest him, a gun battle broke out between the man and law enforcement.

One deputy was struck in the leg during the exchange.

"Luckily, law enforcement officers on the scene apply to tourniquet to the shot," Hanson said.

The deputy was transported to Nebraska Medicine and is listed in stable condition, according to Spencer Head with DCSO.

Authorities have not released the name of the man they were pursuing.

Police tape blocked off the neighborhood, preventing vehicles from entering the area.

Maya Perez said she lives three doors down from where the confrontation took place. She said that she heard gunshots and saw law enforcement officers moving through the area.

"And I saw them entering the neighbor's house. And I got pretty scared, so I went to a room for safety," Perez said.

Perez was home alone when the shooting occurred. She said not having anyone with her made the experience more frightening.

"Yes, because I didn't have anybody there to comfort me," Perez said.

Her uncle, Julian Perez, was away from home at the time. Maya kept him updated on what was unfolding.

"And, like, and then, like, two minutes later, she sent the video, like, pretty much the whole street below cops, closed off," Julian Perez said.

Julian Perez and his sister had to park several blocks away and walk to their home due to the street closure.

When asked whether the incident made him nervous about living so close to where it happened, Julian Perez said the situation did not rattle him.

"No. Not really. I mean, it's life," Julian Perez said.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Omaha Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators say it will take some time to clear the area and are encouraging neighbors to avoid it.

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