Fiestas Patrias festival kicks off in South Omaha, celebrating Hispanic heritage and local business

OMAHA, NE. — Crews and vendors are putting the finishing touches on the 2026 Fiestas Patrias Festival in south Omaha, set to begin just days before Hispanic Heritage Month.

The free, annual festival is located at 24th and N Streets in the heart of south Omaha.

The festival will feature rides, food and live music, including a performance by Kumbia Kings and a guest appearance from Lucha Libre.

Lesly Sanchez, a festival staffer with Casa de la Cultura, said the festival is meaningful for the South Omaha community.

"It's super important, especially as the generations go on, to pass on the tradition," Sanchez said. "The younger the kids are, the less they start coming (and) the less they know about their culture, so it's really important to keep it going."

The Fiestas Patrias Festival runs through September 13.