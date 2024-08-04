Heartland Hope Mission hosts its annual Back-to-School Give Away

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday, the Heartland Hope Mission provided nearly 500 children with everything they need to kick off the school year. Backpacks, colored pencils, glue sticks, note pads, lunchboxes and reusable water bottles were all provided to children getting ready to head back to school. The back to school give away hosted by heartland hope mission offered everything for kids of all ages gearing up for their first day of school and of course kids also received clothes and shoes to ensure great style for this school year.

