Heartland Hope Mission sees increase in need for gift donations this holiday season

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Heartland Hope Mission saw an increase of over 2,000 children in need of gifts this year compared to last, now they are in need of more donations to keep up with the rising need.



To prove the gifts to nearly 8,000 children, they are looking for the community's help

The program has seen in increase over the year but organization leaders say this was a big jump

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a trend we have seen this year, more neighbors in need food, housing and now gifts as it rolls into the holidays

Heartland Hope Mission leaders have seen what they are calling a massive increase in the need for gifts this season.

Chelsea Salifou CEO said they are need of neighbors help.

The Hope Filled Christmas program saw over 2,000 families in need this year compared with last year.

“I think it's because a lot of working poor families have been struggling already with increased rent, increased food costs so they just don't have those extra funds for toys,” Salifou said.

And with only ten days left in the organizations adopt of family program, the organization is community's help if they're going to deliver gifts to the nearly 8,000 kids.

“We have seen huge increase in need, so we need a lot more adopters and a lot more toy,” Salifou said. “This is so important especially for kids to feel like people care and to give them a sense of hope."

Heartland Hope Mission’s Hope Filled Christmas has two programs, the Adopt-A-Family program where neighbors shop off of kids wish lists that is delivered to the family along with a holiday meal and gift donations that families can come and pick up for their kids.

According to Salifou, the program makes a big impact for families in the community and hopes to work with neighbors to keep up with the need that continues to rise.

“It just gives them the ability to be able to provide toys for their kids and I think that important for parents to be able to provide gift for their kids at Christmas, it gives them a sense of hope,” she said

The organization is having its holiday drop off party this Saturday at their West Omaha location for neighbors interested in donating.