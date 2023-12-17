Heartland Hope Mission working to make sure everyone in the community has a Hope Filled Christmas

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the Heartland Hope Mission’s South Omaha location, organizers are trying to make sure everyone in the community has a Hoped Filled Christmas.

Tables full of toys were donated by the community, people can adopt a family and pick out just the right gifts.

This year the non profit will help 5,550 kids and their families with Christmas, a 36% increase from last year.

Families in need could also get food for the holidays.

They expect to go through many of the toys already donated, the nonprofit is still accepting toy donations, you can also donates $75 which will help pay for enough toys and food for one family.