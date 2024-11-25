Heartland Workforce Solutions opens new location in South Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The new Heartland Workforce Solutions location opened Monday in South Omaha. The organizations leaders say this center will reflect the current one on Ames, but also cater specifically to South Omaha neighbor’s needs.



The new location reflects the current locations on Ames but caters to South O neighbors

It took three years of planning and working with the community before the job center could open

All services the center offers are free and appointments are required

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heartland Workforce Solutions opens in South Omaha

The new Heartland Workforce Solutions location opened Monday in South Omaha. The organizations leaders say this center will reflect the current one on Ames, but also cater specifically to South Omaha neighbor’s needs.

An opportunity for South Omaha neighbors to learn about career paths, connect with employers and find out what their options are in the future.

This is day one for the new Heartland workforce Solutions near 24th and J street.

Executive Director Erin Porterfield said it took three years of planning and talking with people in the community about what they needed.

"The locations will reflect each other, there will be a lot of similar components, but this location is ready to go for people who are bilingual, especially reflecting the community where we are,” Porterfield said.

The group's original location in on Ames in North Omaha, Porterfield said they opened a South O center because their clients who live in this neighborhood said it was too difficult to get across the city.

This space offers opportunities that the community may not have had before.

“Lifting people up into greater salaries with greater benefits. I want to this location be sought by employers knowing they can connect with the talent pools they are looking for,” she said.

Kevin Hernandez, a case manager at the center who works with South O youth said he’s looking forward to reaching more kids in the community.

"Being able to serve them and properly offer them assistance with their career and educational goals are a big priority and a huge challenge,” Hernandez said. “I’m very excited to extend that help to the youth in our community here.”

Porterfield said the new center is working on bringing employers to the center to connect with neighbors looking for jobs, but it will happen soon.

"We're off to a great start, the community has welcomed us, and we are here to make sure we serve in a way that is a tremendous benefit to the community,” Porterfeild said.

The center offers training and meeting rooms groups can reserve, spaces for interviews, resources for job searches and will host job related events.

All services are free, and neighbors don't need to make an appointment.

Since the center just opened, Porterfield said there is still a lot of resources coming.