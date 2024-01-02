High school student creates app idea to broaden access to mental health

(KMTV) OMAHA, Neb



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A teenager creates a website focused on mental health for young people

I'm Maria Osnaya, your South Omaha neighborhood reporter. Let's take a deeper look into what the south high senior has created.

Diego Gutierrez is the teen behind the site Mindlink. It's designed to appeal to teens. The goal... To give them access to mental health help.

It shows how to get to crisis lines, provides chat boxes to talk to others, and even online fidget spinners and cubes to relieve anxiety.

I asked Gutierrez his favorite …

He told me it was the calendar to log your feelings.

" When you go to a doctors appointment, you can tell them how you felt an exact day."

The senior says Mindlink creates a confidential space where students can speak their minds … and remaining anonymous is an option.

Gutierrez wants the site to evolve into an app. His idea won state honors in a competition hosted by congress that inspires students to pursue careers in stem.

The Pew Research center says Hispanics make up 8% of people in the stem workforce. Gutierrez's mom, who came to the U.S. from Mexico, has seen how exposure to stem in school could help change that.

“ They can achieve everything they want, its just a matter of patience, time, and commitment, ” says Diego's mom.

Gutierrez is working to get the app ready to showcase it at a reception at the U.S. capital this spring.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Maria Osnaya

