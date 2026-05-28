Livestock Exchange Building marks 100 years in South Omaha with a celebration on Thursday night

The Livestock Exchange Building in South Omaha is celebrating its 100th anniversary

Built by Kiewit in 1926, it was used for cattle trading for decades before sitting empty

OneWorld Community Health Centers has occupied the building since 2005.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighbors and community leaders gathered Thursday night at the historic Livestock Exchange Building on 30th Street in South Omaha to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The building was built by Kiewit and opened in 1926. For decades, the site was used for cattle trading. That eventually stopped, and the building sat empty before becoming occupied again in 2005.

Neighbor Robert Patterson said he still remembers what the area was like in its earlier days.

"I remember the smell. There was still the, you know, the cattle smell surrounding the building," Patterson said.

For neighbor Ty Callahan, the milestone brought back personal memories.

"It reminds me of sort of some old family pictures that I actually was looking through just a few weeks ago," Callahan said.

Former Mayor Hal Daub said the anniversary carries real significance for the city.

"A 100 year old building in Omaha, Nebraska, is a big deal," Daub said.

OneWorld Community Health Centers moved into the building in 2005. Councilmember Ron Hug noted the building's condition as a point of pride.

"To see this building in the state and condition it is, which is pristine, is just remarkable," Hug said.

Erik Servellon with OneWorld Community Health Centers reflected on what the space means to the organization.

"You know, it's absolutely awesome to be in this building," Servellon said.

Susana Sanchez with OneWorld Community Health Centers said the building continues to draw visitors connected to its history.

"Visitors that will come in and bring their grandchildren or their kids to show them what the building was like before," Sanchez said.

OneWorld is raising money for its Baby Boutique, which provides diapers, clothes, and soap to new parents.

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