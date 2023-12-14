Local churches celebrate the Patron Saint of the Americas: Our Lady of Guadalupe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)



Guests at Assumption Guadalupe church gather at midnight for ceremony.

One guest said this cultural experience means more with time.

Video shows altar decorated with hundreds of flowers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some churches and schools are celebrating the Patron Saint of the Americas: Our Lady of Guadalupe.

It a feast day that marks when two Mexican peasants saw the Virgin Mary and she asked them to build a church in her honor.

Assumption Guadalupe Church started the celebration with music.

Mariachi musicians played at midnight, after a late-night mass.

Families took bouquets to the altar and showered the Patron Saint with prayers and listened to a special performance from mariachi Galleros Serenata and banda Santa Cruz.

Tributes continued throughout the day.

One guest told 3 News Now's Maria Osnaya the ceremony has taken on more meaning as she's become an adult, appreciating the cultural and religious experience's significance.

It's not just music. Dance troupes are part of the festivities too.