Local figure skating community says it's 'devastated' to learn that skaters were among those killed in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – “Knowing that members of our sport perished int that way is just incredibly sad." Ann Kane, Figure Skating of Omaha coach said.



Figure skaters were among those killed in plane crash in Washington.

The figure skating coaches in Omaha say they are devastated by the news.

These were skaters that were the best they made it to the high-performance development team camps and I’m sure they were incredibly honored and excited to be there.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The figure skating community is not large and many of the coaches here in Omaha were connected to those who were on the flight.

KMTV spoke with coaches in the community that said this was a tragic loss for everyone in the figure skating community.

American figure skater’s Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, along with their moms, were returning to Washington from a training camp in Wichita when they were killed in the crash involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter.

The skaters involved in the crash were some Kane’s own team looked up to and the families that were there supporting them is something she can relate to, according to Kane.

“Figure skating is a sport that brings together parents, the coaches, skaters,” she said. “The moms and dads and coaches that were on that plane were really just supporting their children and their skaters which is something we can all relate to so that what's so hard."

Kane believes figures skaters will come together to honor those members of their community.

KMTV also spoke with a coach on the phone who knew some of the skaters involved in the crash, he said the community didn't just lose talented skaters and coaches but also kind, amazing people.