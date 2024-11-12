Neighbors want permanent fix to continued illegal dumping in South Omaha neighborhood

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Trash and dumped furniture fill the streets of a dead end road in South Omaha. Neighbors are asking the city to find a long term solution to the ongoing issue.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Trash has been piling up for months near Madison and Gilmore Ave. and neighbor have struggled to get the city to clean up the mess.

“Nothing’s ever done,” neighbor Stephen Bolgar said.

Bolgar wants a permanent fix to a problem he said he has been cleaning up since 2021. Trash, broken glass and dumped furniture filling this dead-end street.

"We have made several requests for it to be picked up and we just want the city to pick it up timely," Bolgar said.

He said he has made several requests to the city since September 9, asking for something to be done, but the trash still sits there piling up.

“There seems to be a disagreement as to who should pick it but it in the city of Omaha so the city should just clean it up,” he said.

Depending on where trash sits, it’s up to the parks department or city works to clean it. Ron Hug, a city council member said it’s the parks departments responsibility, but the city has been behind on problems like this.

"The city is behind. We had the tornadoes we had the storms,” Hug said. “The city is a little behind of catching up on situations like this, but it will get cleaned.”

Bolgar and other neighbors would clean up the area themselves before the city started patrolling the street back in the spring and the dumping stopped, until this fall.

Now neighbors like Bolgar want the city to take action that will put a stop the illegal dumping for good

and hug agrees. He said this mess will be cleaned up and action will be taken against those that are illegally dumping in the area.

"We will have surveillance cameras on this and it will lead to a fine or an arrest of people doing this. But this will be cleaned up,” Hug said.

Hug was unable to provide a timeline for when cameras will be put in.

