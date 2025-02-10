New development will bring spaces for small businesses to South Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Construction on El Toro Plaza, a new development near 24th and Z, is expected to start this April. The building will bring spaces for non-profits and small businesses to a new area of South Omaha.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new development that will bring small businesses and nonprofits together in a new part of South Omaha.

A 36,000 square foot development, near 24th and Z Street, for businesses and offices is in the works.

A lot used to house a packing plant, and in the years since it closed, neighbors watched the area turn into an eyesore.

But now developer Ryan Sell said he plans to invest 14 million dollars to build a space for small businesses and nonprofits in South Omaha in a new development called El Toro Plaza.

“We are able to mix those all together to have the nucleus there to have all those businesses work together in a neighborhood that hasn't seen improvement in quiet awhile,” Sell said.

This development would help neighbors with small businesses grow but keep them local, according to City Council Member Ron Hug.

“It will help keep small businesses in South Omaha,” he said. “Small businesses don't need to move out of South Omaha to find place that can accommodate them because there will be buildings like this in South Omaha so it's a good thing for the community.”

Hug said he hopes this development will be the start of other new developments coming to South Omaha.

The construction of the project has been delayed due to floods and covid, but things are starting to move forward.

Right now, ground work is going on and, according to Sell,construction should begin this April..