OPS Freshmen pick academic pathways with career-focused courses

(KMTV) OMAHA, Neb.



One freshmen says it helped him build confidence

Staff at school say it allows students to explore interests

Video highlights some of the pathway options

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Freshmen at Omaha South High School and other OPS high schools just finished selecting their academic paths -- based on their interests and future goals.

At South High, music, theater and fine arts are the focus for some students. Others are drawn to becoming a teacher or construction.

The OPS pathways program offers a variety of options and lets teens decide which area to explore.

The district started the pathways program in 2021 with just a few schools. Now all nine high schools in the district are expecting to have their pathways fully in place by next school year.

Before making their decision, students go through freshmen seminar. It starts at the beginning of the school year. Students get a taste of the pathways their school offers, whether it's theatre, aviation or construction, to name a few.

That led freshman Rodolfo Nolazco to select a performing and fine arts pathway. He says it brought him confidence.

"So before i used to be terrified of dancing or singing in public now i can show my true self," he says.

Teachers see the difference it's making for students. Vocal teacher Tyler Guttemeyer says, "It's an opportunity for kids to explore something they might not have the ability to explore somewhere else."

Students are not locked into a specific pathway for all four years. If it's not a good fit, they can switch out and try something new.

