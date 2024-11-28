Over 200 volunteers deliver hot meals to seniors on Thanksgiving during Turkey Fest

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Kroc Center hosted its annual Turkey Fest, delivering over 1,000 meals to seniors in the community Thanksgiving morning.



Over 200 volunteers spent the morning cooking and packing up their cars to deliver hot meals to neighbors.

"It just gives me a lot of gratitude that we are able to do that for a lot of people that need a dinner at thanksgiving time,” volunteer Douglas Thoms said.

Thoms, has been volunteering at Turkey Fest for over 30 years. He said he does it because he knows other might not have a family to spend the holiday with and this is his way of giving back.

"I’m fortunate enough I’ll be able to leave here today and have a dinner and my kids and grandkids and have a great thanksgiving dinner, unfortunately there's some people if it was for the pioneers and the salvation army wouldn't have that,” Thoms said.

Thomas was just one of the many volunteers who came to the Kroc Center Thursday morning to cook, pack deliver hot meals during Turkey Fest, an event that gives back to seniors in need the community.

Chef Kevin Newlin has spent the last two weeks preparing to make the best meals he could for his neighbors.

"I like to just give back and know that people are easting delicious food on thanksgiving," Newlin said.

He’s been volunteering at Turkey Fest for 14 years.

“What kind of got me hooked was delivering the first few years to see the look on the people faces the gratitude that they give you is just overwhelming,” he said.

Over 1000 meals were delivered to neighbors in Omaha during Turkey Fest.