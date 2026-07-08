Plaza de la Raza construction begins in South Omaha with $25M community-led project

Construction has begun on Plaza de la Raza, transforming a vacant lot on South 24th Street in South Omaha into a cultural gathering space.

The plaza will feature an amphitheater, interactive play areas, public art, shaded gathering spaces and flexible green space, with completion expected in fall 2027.

The project is funded through Nebraska's North and South Omaha Recovery Grant program, with additional support from the City of Omaha, Douglas County and private donors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction is underway on Plaza de la Raza, a $25 million project that will transform a vacant lot along South 24th Street into a cultural gathering space.

Construction has officially begun on Plaza de la Raza, a $25 million community-led development that will transform a vacant lot along South 24th Street in South Omaha into a vibrant public gathering space.

The redevelopment will reshape the area along South 24th Street between M and O Streets into a cultural destination featuring an amphitheater, interactive play areas, public art, shaded gathering spaces and flexible green space designed to celebrate the culture and diversity of South Omaha.

The project is funded through Nebraska's North and South Omaha Recovery Grant program, along with support from the City of Omaha, Douglas County and private donors.

César García, executive director of Canopy South, said the plaza is designed to draw visitors from across the region.

"It's an opportunity for those that have never visited this part of town to come for entertainment. There's gonna be opportunities for bands, performance, like performance to happen in this space, for families to get together, for more businesses have the opportunity to be exposed to those new visitors. And it's for the whole entire state of Nebraska."

The City of Omaha will also operate a public parking garage to be built nearby. The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2027.

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