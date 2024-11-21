'Pull up a truck and start filling up' : Action taken on illegal dumping hotspot in South Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– Neighbors say illegal dumping has been an ongoing issue for the area, now the city is cleaning it up and taking action to fix the problem.



Niehgbors in the area have raised several concerns about the continued dumping

No dumping signs were put i place but the mess remained

According to city leaders, the mess will be cleaned Friday morning

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, KMTV spoke with neighbor Stephen Bolgar about this dumpsite that he said he has reported to the city several times, yet no action has been taken.

"It's one of the most basic and necessary services the city provides to the community is trash removal,” Bolgar said.

In the days since KMTV was last here someone dumped even more trash and now tires.

The area has been a hotspot for illegal dumping for years according to Bolgar.

It was kept cleaned most of the summer but now trash is piling up again and neighbors want a permanent solution.

“As it sits around there’s more stuff being added and people now it's not being observed,” he said.

“We see we get a new dumping sign."

This week workers installed no dumping signs, but the mess didn’t move.

“If the city is down here working, they should just pick it up,” Bolgar said.

KMTV asked City Council Member Ron Hug why the signs were put up, but the trash was left untouched.

“The city being behind and trying to get caught up and this is a nuisance and an eyesore but there are bigger issues in the city of Omaha that need to be addressed prior to this,” Hug said.

According to Bolgar, getting places like this cleaned have been ongoing issue but after today action may be taken.

"The city tells me this is scheduled to be cleaned up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.,” Hug said.

Friday morning, public works and the parks department are cleaning the site. As for permanent fix,

Hug did confirm a camera has already been installed.